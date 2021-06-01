Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,410.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,340.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,027.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

