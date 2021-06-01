Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $784,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,364.04. 47,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,305.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,012.13. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

