Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2,365.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2,012.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

