Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.46

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.46 ($52.31) and traded as high as €46.72 ($54.96). Alstom shares last traded at €46.35 ($54.53), with a volume of 942,146 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.67 ($59.61).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.41 and a 200 day moving average of €44.46.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

