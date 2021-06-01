alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Trading Up 6.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 1,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSRF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

