Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Steven Poulton Buys 112,939 Shares

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Steven Poulton bought 112,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43).

Altus Strategies stock opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.99. Altus Strategies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.99 ($1.24).

Altus Strategies Company Profile

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

