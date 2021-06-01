Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $14.73. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 116,235 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

