Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,308.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,208.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,398.20 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

