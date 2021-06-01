Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,398.20 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

