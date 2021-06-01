Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,398.20 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,308.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3,208.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

