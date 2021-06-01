Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 7.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,640,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,075,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $21,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,308.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,208.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,398.20 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

