Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 7.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,640,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,075,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $21,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,308.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,208.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,398.20 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.