Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 799,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.