AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $28.23. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 2,327,613 shares changing hands.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

