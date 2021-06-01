Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

