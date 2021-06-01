Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.40

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 136572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTB. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.53 million, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $21,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

