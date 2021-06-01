America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.40. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 87,961 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $381.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

