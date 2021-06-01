América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in América Móvil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in América Móvil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $15,326,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 693,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

