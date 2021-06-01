American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 23,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $43,179,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.