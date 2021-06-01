American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 29th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AEP stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.