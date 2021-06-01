American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

AEP stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.