American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

American Express stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

