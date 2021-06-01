American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.
American Express stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.
In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
