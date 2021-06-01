American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.59

American Express (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.59 and last traded at $162.12, with a volume of 2724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.13.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

