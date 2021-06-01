American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Up to $133.06

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.06, but opened at $138.77. American Financial Group shares last traded at $134.65, with a volume of 2,634 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $2,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

