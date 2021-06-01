American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

