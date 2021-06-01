American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.30

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 39768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

