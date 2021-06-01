American International Group Inc. Buys 7,501 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

