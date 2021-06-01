American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Blackbaud worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock worth $1,440,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

