American International Group Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

