American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

