American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

