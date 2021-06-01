American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

