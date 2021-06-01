American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of American International Group worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

