American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.