American International Group Inc. Sells 3,351 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $77.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

