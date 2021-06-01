American International Group Inc. Sells 7,208 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,055,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,563 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

