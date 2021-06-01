American International Group Inc. Sells 7,293 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

