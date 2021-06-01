American Software (AMSWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Get American Software alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.