American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Motco increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.