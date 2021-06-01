American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.72. 25,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.38. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

