Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.53 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $137.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

