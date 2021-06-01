Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Shares of AMP opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.88 and a 1 year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.