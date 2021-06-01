Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

