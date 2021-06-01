AMO Coin Trading Up 2.1% This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $40.40 million and $567,599.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00083863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.01042749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.75 or 0.09698353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00091489 BTC.

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

