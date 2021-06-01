AmonD Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. AmonD has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $9,570.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

