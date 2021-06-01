Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Analog Devices worth $153,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

