Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,577 shares of company stock worth $940,480 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.