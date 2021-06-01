Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($7.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $4.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 99,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,019,000.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

