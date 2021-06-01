Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. EnerSys reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

