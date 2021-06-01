Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 4,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,155. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 211.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

