Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.09 Million

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report $843.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.40 million to $863.80 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

